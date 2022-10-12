In 1976, Mickey (John Clarke, r.) was released from the sanitarium, where he’d been confined since shooting brother Bill (Edward Mallory) months before. Photo credit: NBC

When her little sister, Belle, was born in 1993, Sami (Alison Sweeney) confessed a huge secret to her pal Jamie: John, not Roman, was the little girl’s biological father. Photo credit: NBC

In 1997, a seemingly terminal Roman (Josh Taylor) shared his dying wish with Eric (then-Jensen Ackles): to marry Marlena. When Eric relayed this to her, she told Roman she would tie the knot with him. Photo credit: JPI

John (Drake Hogestyn, with Deidre Hall as Marlena, l., and Martha Madison as Belle) “died” from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car in 2007. Photo credit: JPI

In 2009, Carly (Crystal Chappell) fatally stabbed Lawrence (Michael Sabatino). Photo credit: JPI

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) miscarried her second child with EJ in 2012. Photo credit: JPI

In 2015, Bo (Peter Reckell) escaped his captors. Photo credit: JPI