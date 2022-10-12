In 1976, Mickey (John Clarke, r.) was released from the sanitarium, where he’d been confined since shooting brother Bill (Edward Mallory) months before.
When her little sister, Belle, was born in 1993, Sami (Alison Sweeney) confessed a huge secret to her pal Jamie: John, not Roman, was the little girl’s biological father.
In 1997, a seemingly terminal Roman (Josh Taylor) shared his dying wish with Eric (then-Jensen Ackles): to marry Marlena. When Eric relayed this to her, she told Roman she would tie the knot with him.
John (Drake Hogestyn, with Deidre Hall as Marlena, l., and Martha Madison as Belle) “died” from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car in 2007.
In 2009, Carly (Crystal Chappell) fatally stabbed Lawrence (Michael Sabatino).
Nicole (Arianne Zucker) miscarried her second child with EJ in 2012.
In 2015, Bo (Peter Reckell) escaped his captors.
As Brady (Eric Martsolf, l.) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) looked on in horror in 2018, Nicole was presumed dead in a fire.