Memorable Y&R Moments From The Month Of March

In 1984, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) beheld the results of her face-lift.

In 1991, a gun-toting Nina (Tricia Cast) plugged husband David five times after overhearing his plans to murder her for her fortune. Photo credit: CBS

Photo credit: JPI

In 2004, Detective Weber (Sherman Augustus, l.) arrested Kevin (Greg Rikaart) on charges relating to Brittany’s electrocution. Photo credit: JPI

In 2005, Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) finally got confirmation via a DNA test that Malcolm (Shemar Moore), not Neil, was Lily’s biological father. Photo credit: JPI

After six years of marriage, Brad (Don Diamont) and Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) divorce was finalized in 2006. Photo credit: JPI

In 2013, Adam (then-Michael Muhney) took a bullet meant for Victor (Eric Braeden) at Victor’s wedding to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott, second from top) as Victoria (Amelia Heinle) looked on helplessly. Photo credit: JPI