Memorable Y&R Moments From The Month Of March

In 1984, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) beheld the results of her face-lift.
In 1991, a gun-toting Nina (Tricia Cast) plugged husband David five times after overhearing his plans to murder her for her fortune.
In 2004, Detective Weber (Sherman Augustus, l.) arrested Kevin (Greg Rikaart) on charges relating to Brittany’s electrocution.
In 2005, Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) finally got confirmation via a DNA test that Malcolm (Shemar Moore), not Neil, was Lily’s biological father.
After six years of marriage, Brad (Don Diamont) and Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) divorce was finalized in 2006.
In 2013, Adam (then-Michael Muhney) took a bullet meant for Victor (Eric Braeden) at Victor’s wedding to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott, second from top) as Victoria (Amelia Heinle) looked on helplessly.
In 2019, a not-so-dead J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) threatened to kill (from near r.) Victoria, Nikki and Sharon for burying him after they thought that Nikki had accidentally killed him.