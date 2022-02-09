Memorable DAYS moments that took place in February

In 1983, Marlena (Deidre Hall) wed Roman (then-Wayne Northrop). Photo credit: NBC

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) welcomed their daughter, Stephanie, in 1990. Photo credit: NBC

A dead body thought to be Kristen’s (which was ultimately revealed to be Penelope’s) was found floating in a pool in 1998. Photo credit: NBC

In 2003, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) donned a Santa suit to pop the question to Jack (Matthew Ashford). Photo credit: NBC

Sami completed her transformation into alter ego “Stan” (Dan Wells) in 2005. Photo credit: JPI

In 2008, Grandpa Shawn (Frank Parker) passed away after sacrificing his oxygen to Bo in the wake of a plane crash. Photo credit: JPI

Carly (Crystal Chappell) accidentally shot her daughter, Melanie (Molly Burnett), in 2010. Photo credit: JPI