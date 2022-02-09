Memorable DAYS moments that took place in February

In 1983, Marlena (Deidre Hall) wed Roman (then-Wayne Northrop).
Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) welcomed their daughter, Stephanie, in 1990.
A dead body thought to be Kristen’s (which was ultimately revealed to be Penelope’s) was found floating in a pool in 1998.
In 2003, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) donned a Santa suit to pop the question to Jack (Matthew Ashford).
Sami completed her transformation into alter ego “Stan” (Dan Wells) in 2005.
In 2008, Grandpa Shawn (Frank Parker) passed away after sacrificing his oxygen to Bo in the wake of a plane crash.
Carly (Crystal Chappell) accidentally shot her daughter, Melanie (Molly Burnett), in 2010.
Gabi (Camila Banus) was busted for her many misdeeds at her would-be wedding to Eli (Lamon Archey) in 2020.