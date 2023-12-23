Your account
Bill Hayes-Susan Seaforth Haye

PHOTOS

Kringle All The Way: Soap Santas Through The Years

View gallery 8
Santa Dillon (Scott Clifton) was on hand when Alan (Stuart Damon) read the Christmas story on GH in 2006.

Photo credit: ABC/ADAM LARKEY

Stuart (David Canary) took on Santa duties in 2007 on ALL MY CHILDREN.

Photo credit: ABC/HEIDI GUTMAN

On PASSIONS in 2007, Norma (Marianne Muellerleile) conferred with elf Edna (Kathleen Noone).

Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) kept a watchful eye on her favorite Santa, Doug (Bill Hayes), on DAYS in 2008.

Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

With an assist from Bridget (Ashley Jones), B&B's Nick (Jack Wagner) exercised his Santa clause in 2009.

Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

ONE LIFE TO LIVE's Todd (Roger Howarth) found out who was naughty or nice in 2011.

Photo credit: George De Sota/jpistudios.com

In 2017, GH's Curtis (Donnell Turner) played Santa in Rice Plaza.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Paul (Doug Davidson) spread holiday cheer to Dylan (Steve Burton) and Sharon (Sharon Case) on Y&R in 2015.

Photo credit: Sean Smith/jpistudios.com

