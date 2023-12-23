Kringle All The Way: Soap Santas Through The Years

Santa Dillon (Scott Clifton) was on hand when Alan (Stuart Damon) read the Christmas story on GH in 2006.
Stuart (David Canary) took on Santa duties in 2007 on ALL MY CHILDREN.
On PASSIONS in 2007, Norma (Marianne Muellerleile) conferred with elf Edna (Kathleen Noone).
Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) kept a watchful eye on her favorite Santa, Doug (Bill Hayes), on DAYS in 2008.
With an assist from Bridget (Ashley Jones), B&B's Nick (Jack Wagner) exercised his Santa clause in 2009.
ONE LIFE TO LIVE's Todd (Roger Howarth) found out who was naughty or nice in 2011.
In 2017, GH's Curtis (Donnell Turner) played Santa in Rice Plaza.
Paul (Doug Davidson) spread holiday cheer to Dylan (Steve Burton) and Sharon (Sharon Case) on Y&R in 2015.
