ICYMI DAYS’s James Reynolds On Set Celebration And Digest's Podcast

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The cast and crew of DAYS gathered on set to celebrate James Reynolds’s 40th anniversary playing Abe. Check out the link below for his Dishing With Digest podcast interview, where he discusses the milestone and more!