"Days of our Lives" Set Celebrating James Reynolds 40th Anniversary

PHOTOS/PODCAST

ICYMI DAYS’s James Reynolds On Set Celebration And Digest's Podcast

Credit: JPI

View gallery 4

The cast and crew of DAYS gathered on set to celebrate James Reynolds’s 40th anniversary playing Abe. Check out the link below for his Dishing With Digest podcast interview, where he discusses the milestone and more!

ICYMI DAYS’s James Reynolds On Set Celebration And Digest's Podcast
1 of 4
Close gallery
Reynolds’s co-stars gathered around him. “I am honored to be a part of Jim Reynolds’ 40 year celebration,” posted Stephen Nichols (Steve, second from l., top row). “You ARE the Mayor of Salem. Congratulations on 40 years. Love you, man.”

Photo credit: JPI

Photo credit: JPI

Reynolds was all smiles while posing with his celebratory cake. 

Photo credit: JPI

Sal Stowers (Lani) had a hug for her beloved co-star. 

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: ,
Comments