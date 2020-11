Kristina Wagner was born on October 30 in Indianapolis, IN. Photo credit: ABC

Wagner has two sons, Peter, 30, and Harrison, 25, with her ex-husband and former GH co-star, Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco). Photo credit: JPI

She and her brother Joe co-directed Children of Internment, an award-winning documentary about German children in U.S. internment camps during World War II.

In 2018, she produced and starred in the film The Storyteller. Photo credit: JPI