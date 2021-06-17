GH: Sonny And Carly's Wedding Album

Carly Corinthos and Sonny Corinthos – August 26, 2019
“
1 of 6
Before the friends and family who had gathered for their vow renewal, Carly and Sonny (who were expecting daughter Donna) sealed their recommitment with a kiss.
Photo credit: JPI
2 of 6
(Laura Wright and Maurice Benard) (From l.) Jason (Steve Burton), Sam (Kelly Monaco), Avery (Ava/Grace Scarola), Mike (Max Gail), Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman), Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Dev (Ashton Arbab) observed the cake-cutting.
Photo credit: JPI
3 of 6
Sonny and Carly had first dibs on dessert.
Photo credit: JPI
4 of 6
Carly shared a warm moment with her father-in-law, Mike.
Photo credit: JPI
5 of 6
Sam and Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) chatted with the “newly-weds”.
Photo credit: JPI
6 of 6
Michael (Chad Duell) wished his parents well.
Photo credit: JPI
Before the friends and family who had gathered for their vow renewal, Carly and Sonny (who were expecting daughter Donna) sealed their recommitment with a kiss.
(Laura Wright and Maurice Benard) (From l.) Jason (Steve Burton), Sam (Kelly Monaco), Avery (Ava/Grace Scarola), Mike (Max Gail), Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman), Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Dev (Ashton Arbab) observed the cake-cutting.
Sonny and Carly had first dibs on dessert.
Carly shared a warm moment with her father-in-law, Mike.
Sam and Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) chatted with the “newly-weds”.
Michael (Chad Duell) wished his parents well.