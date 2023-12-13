GH Costumer Bob Miller Dies — See His Legendary Designs

Bob Miller, the five-time Daytime Emmy-winning costume designer who headed up GH’s wardrobe department from 1984-89 and 1992-2006 (and also worked on GH’s spinoff, PORT CHARLES), passed away on December 9 after a battle with cancer. The sad news was shared by his husband, Steven Howard, who wrote on a GoFundMe page originally established to help with medical expenses (and will now help cover the cost of Miller’s funeral), “Bob passed away at 12:45 pm this afternoon. I was holding him while the caregiver was changing the sheets, and I saw him take his last breath.”
Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, GH) paid tribute to Miller on social media, saying, “So saddened to learn of the passing of the great Bob Miller. Bob was a brilliant costume designer, and was even responsible for the look of Kevin Collins when he appeared on #GH. I believe it was Bob‘s idea that Kevin would never wear a white shirt, something that is still rare today. He and his partner Steve Howard worked very closely together, so much so that we named the fictitious designer who dressed #LucyCoe so beautifully for the #NursesBall, ‘Bob Steve’. Bob was impressed my cousin was #Donfeld, a 4-time Oscar nominated costume designer. Don was frankly pretty impressed with Bob and Steve’s work.” Echoed Sarah Brown (ex-Carly), “I’m so sorry to hear this. Bob was a dream to work with. He designed a gorgeous wedding dress for me when Carly married AJ on General Hospital, and also several stunning pieces for the Nurses Ball. My condolences to his loved ones. May he rest in peace. His artistry is unforgettable.”
Among the designs Miller will be most remembered for are all of the gowns Lucy wore during the original run of the Nurses’ Ball (1994-2001) and the wedding looks he dreamed up for a wide range of Port Charles brides. Here are six of his most iconic wedding dresses.
1 of 6
Felicia Cummings Jones, 1986
"Bob Miller was really a great designer. It was so beautiful, like a wedding dress you’d never seen before," Kristina Wagner (Felicia) told Digest in 2019 about the dress she donned when Felicia married Frisco. It was constructed from 25 yards of ecru-dyed lace with accents of pearl and honey-colored beads
2 of 6
Anna Devane, 1987
Miller took inspiration from royal weddings to dress Finola Hughes's Anna for her wedding to Ian Buchanan's Duke, resulting in this stunning cream-colored satin, organza and lace gown.
Photo credit: ABC
3 of 6
Lucy Coe, 1990
Alan (Stuart Damon) saw red, and lots of it, when he married Lucy (Lynn Herring), as a result of a scripted gag where the wrong dress was delivered to the bride. Herring recalled to Digest in 2013 that Miller's creation was so effective, "Everyone did [genuinely] gasp during taping when I came out with the red hat and dress on."
Photo credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC
4 of 6
Lois Cerullo, 1995
In the storyline, Lois's (Rena Sofer) original dress for her nuptials to Ned (Wally Kurth) was nibbled up by squirrels, so she wore Lila's vintage gown from her wedding to Edward instead. Miller's creation came to life with the help of heavy satin with magnolia appliques.
Photo credit: ABC/BOB LONG
5 of 6
Brenda Barrett, 1996
Sonny (Maurice Benard, r.) crashed Brenda's (Vanessa Marcil) wedding to Jax (Ingo Rademacher) with the groom's presumed-dead first wife, so no "I do's" were exchanged. Miller was inspired by the clean lines favored by Jacqueline Kennedy in designing Brenda's cap sleeved satin dress.
Photo credit: ABC
6 of 6
Brenda Barrett, 1997
Sonny stood up his bride at the altar, but she looked gorgeous while her heart was breaking thanks to the elegant look Miller dreamed up for her. The dress was made out of silk charmeuse, overlaid with lace.
Photo credit: ABC
Felicia Cummings Jones, 1986
"Bob Miller was really a great designer. It was so beautiful, like a wedding dress you’d never seen before," Kristina Wagner (Felicia) told Digest in 2019 about the dress she donned when Felicia married Frisco. It was constructed from 25 yards of ecru-dyed lace with accents of pearl and honey-colored beads
Anna Devane, 1987
Miller took inspiration from royal weddings to dress Finola Hughes's Anna for her wedding to Ian Buchanan's Duke, resulting in this stunning cream-colored satin, organza and lace gown.
Lucy Coe, 1990
Alan (Stuart Damon) saw red, and lots of it, when he married Lucy (Lynn Herring), as a result of a scripted gag where the wrong dress was delivered to the bride. Herring recalled to Digest in 2013 that Miller's creation was so effective, "Everyone did [genuinely] gasp during taping when I came out with the red hat and dress on."
Photo credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC
Lois Cerullo, 1995
In the storyline, Lois's (Rena Sofer) original dress for her nuptials to Ned (Wally Kurth) was nibbled up by squirrels, so she wore Lila's vintage gown from her wedding to Edward instead. Miller's creation came to life with the help of heavy satin with magnolia appliques.
Photo credit: ABC/BOB LONG
Brenda Barrett, 1996
Sonny (Maurice Benard, r.) crashed Brenda's (Vanessa Marcil) wedding to Jax (Ingo Rademacher) with the groom's presumed-dead first wife, so no "I do's" were exchanged. Miller was inspired by the clean lines favored by Jacqueline Kennedy in designing Brenda's cap sleeved satin dress.
Brenda Barrett, 1997
Sonny stood up his bride at the altar, but she looked gorgeous while her heart was breaking thanks to the elegant look Miller dreamed up for her. The dress was made out of silk charmeuse, overlaid with lace.