GH Costumer Bob Miller Dies — See His Legendary Designs

Bob Miller, the five-time Daytime Emmy-winning costume designer who headed up GH’s wardrobe department from 1984-89 and 1992-2006 (and also worked on GH’s spinoff, PORT CHARLES), passed away on December 9 after a battle with cancer. The sad news was shared by his husband, Steven Howard, who wrote on a GoFundMe page originally established to help with medical expenses (and will now help cover the cost of Miller’s funeral), “Bob passed away at 12:45 pm this afternoon. I was holding him while the caregiver was changing the sheets, and I saw him take his last breath.”

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, GH) paid tribute to Miller on social media, saying, “So saddened to learn of the passing of the great Bob Miller. Bob was a brilliant costume designer, and was even responsible for the look of Kevin Collins when he appeared on #GH. I believe it was Bob‘s idea that Kevin would never wear a white shirt, something that is still rare today. He and his partner Steve Howard worked very closely together, so much so that we named the fictitious designer who dressed #LucyCoe so beautifully for the #NursesBall, ‘Bob Steve’. Bob was impressed my cousin was #Donfeld, a 4-time Oscar nominated costume designer. Don was frankly pretty impressed with Bob and Steve’s work.” Echoed Sarah Brown (ex-Carly), “I’m so sorry to hear this. Bob was a dream to work with. He designed a gorgeous wedding dress for me when Carly married AJ on General Hospital, and also several stunning pieces for the Nurses Ball. My condolences to his loved ones. May he rest in peace. His artistry is unforgettable.”

Among the designs Miller will be most remembered for are all of the gowns Lucy wore during the original run of the Nurses’ Ball (1994-2001) and the wedding looks he dreamed up for a wide range of Port Charles brides. Here are six of his most iconic wedding dresses.