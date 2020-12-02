GH ‘90s Fashion Flashback Photos

Monochromatic Tracy (Jane Elliot) tied one on with Scott (Kin Shriner) in 1990.
Anna (Finola Hughes) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) could be blackmailed by the DVX over evidence that they wore these outfits in 1991.
Shoulder pads and curling irons were used generously to create the looks Tiffany (Sharon Wyatt, near r.) and Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) sported in 1992. Also pictured: Brad Maule as Tony.
Looking at the garb of Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Mac (John J. York) in 1992, it’s hard to believe that Maxie became a fashionista.
Despite — or perhaps because of — her curious style choices, GH’s Julia (Crystal Carson) caught Ned’s (Wally Kurth) eye in 1993
Laura (Genie Francis) and Luke (Anthony Geary) model what the well-dressed couple on the run wore in 1993.
Robin (Kimberly McCullough) and Stone (Michael Sutton) were in love with each other, and vests, in 1994.
We wonder if Lily’s (Lilly Melgar) look of horror was sparked by Miguel’s (Ricky Martin) 1994 wardrobe choice.