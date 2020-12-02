GH ‘90s Fashion Flashback Photos

Monochromatic Tracy (Jane Elliot) tied one on with Scott (Kin Shriner) in 1990. Photo credit: ABC

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) could be blackmailed by the DVX over evidence that they wore these outfits in 1991. Photo credit: ABC

Shoulder pads and curling irons were used generously to create the looks Tiffany (Sharon Wyatt, near r.) and Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) sported in 1992. Also pictured: Brad Maule as Tony. Photo credit: ABC

Looking at the garb of Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Mac (John J. York) in 1992, it’s hard to believe that Maxie became a fashionista. Photo credit: ABC

Despite — or perhaps because of — her curious style choices, GH’s Julia (Crystal Carson) caught Ned’s (Wally Kurth) eye in 1993 Photo credit: ABC

Laura (Genie Francis) and Luke (Anthony Geary) model what the well-dressed couple on the run wore in 1993. Photo credit: ABC

Robin (Kimberly McCullough) and Stone (Michael Sutton) were in love with each other, and vests, in 1994. Photo credit: ABC