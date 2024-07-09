When Robert's (Tristan Rogers) ex-wife, Anna (Finola Hughes), was introduced in 1985, she was concealing a major secret: that Robin (Kimberly McCullough) was the product of her love affair with Robert. Robert bonded with the little girl when she showed up on his doorstep and quickly realized she was his daughter. Robin adored both of her parents and was heartbroken when they were presumed dead in 1992, but both ultimately turned up alive. Photo credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

It was in 1994 that Rhonda Wexler admitted to her daughter, Karen, that Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) was her biological father, conceived after their high school prom. But as Scotty had left town the year before, it wasn't until 1997 that the pair was seen together onscreen, this time on Port Charles (by which time Karen was being played by Jennifer Hammon, pictured, who assumed the role Cari Shayne had played on GH). Sadly, Karen was killed in 2003. Photo credit: Cathy Blaivas /ABC

In 2006, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) confessed to then-husband Ric that when she was 16, she'd gotten pregnant from a one-night stand in boarding school and her evil father, Mikkos, had forced her to give her baby girl up for adoption. That same year, Sam (Kelly Monaco) was rocked to discover that she had been adopted. Her search for her birth parents led her to find out that her mother was none other than Alexis. It took time for both women to adjust to the news, but they grew to adore one another. Photo credit: ABC/DANNY FELD

Logan (Josh Duhon) arrived in Port Charles in 2007, hell-bent on revenge against Scott, his biological father, who'd had a short-lived romance with Logan's mother, Jacqueline, years prior in Texas. Scott was shocked by Logan's claim that they were father and son, but a paternity test proved that Logan was telling the truth. Scott apologized for not having been part of Logan's life and was deeply saddened the next year when Logan was killed. Photo credit: ABC/RON TOM

In 2009, con man Ethan (Nathan Parsons) arrived in town and Luke caught him trying to rob The Haunted Star. Luke (Anthony Geary) took a shine to the wily young man, seeing a lot of himself in Ethan, and gave him a job. Before long, Luke discovered that Ethan had a connection to Holly Sutton, Luke's former lover. He and Tracy suspected that Ethan might be Luke's son and while it took some time to prove, Holly ultimately confirmed that she had given birth to Luke's child — conceived during Luke's marriage to Laura — and given him up for adoption. Photo credit: ABC/ADAM LARKEY

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) were both in the dark about their biological connection when, going by the name Dominic Pirelli, undercover cop Dante infiltrated Sonny's mob organization in 2009. Sonny found out what "Dominic" was up to and shot him in cold blood in 2010. Dante's mother, Olivia Falconeri, who had slept with Sonny back in high school, arrived to the bloody scene and was so distraught, she blurted out to Sonny that he had just shot his own son! Dante recovered, and despite the far-from-storybook start to their father/son relationship, they grew to love one another. Photo credit: MICHAEL YARISH/ABC

In 2013, Ava Jerome took up residency in Port Charles, as did her daughter, Kiki (Kristen Alderson). Kiki was floored when Ava revealed that Kiki's dad was the freshly back-from-the-dead Franco, who was then believed to be Alan's son and thus an heir to the Quartermaine fortune. This also meant that Kiki was biologically related to Michael, her beau Morgan's half brother, giving Kiki good incentive to resist her attraction to Michael. In time, Morgan uncovered the truth about Kiki's paternity: her father was actually another one of Ava's former lovers, Silas Clay (Michael Easton). He kept mum to ensure to hold onto Kiki, but Michael found out and revealed all to Kiki. She and Silas got to know each other, and Kiki was greatly saddened when her dad was murdered in 2016. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Both Scott and Franco (Roger Howarth) were thrown for a loop in 2013 when Heather Webber revealed that she had secretly birthed a child, Franco, via a tryst with Scotty, then given the boy up for adoption. The men got off to a somewhat awkward start but eventually forged a loving relationship, and Franco even took his father's last name. Scotty was gutted by Franco's 2021 murder, but remains close with Franco's widow, Elizabeth, and her sons, who Franco had been helping her raise. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

In 2013, Julian Jerome (William deVry), who had been presumed dead since 1990, returned to Port Charles with a new identity, publishing magnate Derek Wells. When Sam's young son, Danny, needed a bone marrow transplant, "Derek" agreed to be tested and learned he was a match. When Alexis filled "Derek" in on the circumstances of Sam's conception, Julian realized he could very well be Sam's dad. When the truth about Julian's identity came out, Sam rejected him at first, but ultimately decided to let her father into her life. They had an oft-rocky relationship until Julian was killed in 2020. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

In 2017, shortly after it came to light that Drew (then-Billy Miller), who had been living as Jason Morgan for several years, was actually not Jason, but rather his brainwashed, surprise twin, Kim Nero revealed another life-changing bit of news to Drew: her teenage son, Ocsar (Garren Stitt), was actually their son, conceived during their brief romance in San Diego years prior. Oscar and Josslyn had suspected this to be the case and had run a paternity test behind Kim and Drew's backs. Joss read the results to Oscar, which confirmed their hunch. Drew did his best to make up for lost time with Oscar and they got close, but sadly, Oscar succumbed to a fatal brain tumor in 2019. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

In 2015, Jordan made a stunning confession to Shawn (Sean Blakemore): He was the biological father of TJ (then-Tequan Richmond), who had been raised to believe that his dad was Jordan's late husband, Thomas Ashford, Sr. (Jordan and Shawn had an affair while she was married to Thomas, Sr.) Jordan had hoped that learning the truth would dissuade Shawn from pleading guilty to Hayden Barnes's shooting, but Shawn went through with the plea and was remanded to Pentonville. Shawn decided not to tell TJ the truth, telling Jordan that he didn't want to take TJ's father from him a second time. It wasn't until 2016 that TJ found out he was Shawn's bio son, when he overheard a conversation between Jordan and Curtis on the subject. Photo credit: Sean Smith/jpistudios.com