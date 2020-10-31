FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On October 31 In Soap History October 31, 2020 10:37AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: ABCView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On October 31 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1984, John Reilly made his GH debut as Sean Donely.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 2005, GH’s Lucky and Liz wed.Photo credit: ABC3 of 5In 2008, Galen Gering debuted as DAYS’s Rafe.Photo credit: JPI4 of 5In 2008, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Reese popped the question to Bianca.Photo credit: ABC 5 of 5In 2017, GH’s Kevin and Laura got engaged.Photo credit: ABC Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) In 1984, John Reilly made his GH debut as Sean Donely.Photo credit: ABCIn 2005, GH’s Lucky and Liz wed.Photo credit: ABCIn 2008, Galen Gering debuted as DAYS’s Rafe.Photo credit: JPIIn 2008, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Reese popped the question to Bianca.Photo credit: ABCIn 2017, GH’s Kevin and Laura got engaged.Photo credit: ABC By SOD Filed Under: All My Children, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Eden Riegel, Galen Gering, Genie Francis, Greg Vaughan, Jon Lindstrom, Rebecca Herbst, Tamara Braun Comments