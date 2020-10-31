AMC

Five Things That Happened On October 31 In Soap History

Credit: ABC

In 1984, John Reilly made his GH debut as Sean Donely.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2005, GH’s Lucky and Liz wed.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, Galen Gering debuted as DAYS’s Rafe.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2008, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Reese popped the question to Bianca.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2017, GH’s Kevin and Laura got engaged.

Photo credit: ABC

