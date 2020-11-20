FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On November 20 In Soap History November 20, 2020 8:57AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: JPIView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On November 20 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1978, Anthony Geary debuted as GH’s Luke.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 1978, Ed and Rita wed on GUIDING LIGHT.3 of 5In 2012, GH’s Edward Quartermaine passed away.Photo credit: JPI4 of 5In 2015, DAYS’s Bo died in Hope’s arms.Photo credit: JPI 5 of 5In 2018, Tajh Bellow debuted as GH’s TJ.Photo credit: ABC Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) In 1978, Anthony Geary debuted as GH’s Luke.Photo credit: ABCIn 1978, Ed and Rita wed on GUIDING LIGHT.In 2012, GH’s Edward Quartermaine passed away.Photo credit: JPIIn 2015, DAYS’s Bo died in Hope’s arms.Photo credit: JPIIn 2018, Tajh Bellow debuted as GH’s TJ.Photo credit: ABC By SOD Filed Under: Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Guiding Light, Anthony Geary, Deidre Hall, Jacklyn Zeman, Jane Elliot, Leslie Charleson, Peter Reckell Comments