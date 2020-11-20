DAYS

Five Things That Happened On November 20 In Soap History

In 1978, Anthony Geary debuted as GH’s Luke.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1978, Ed and Rita wed on GUIDING LIGHT.
In 2012, GH’s Edward Quartermaine passed away.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2015, DAYS’s Bo died in Hope’s arms.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2018, Tajh Bellow debuted as GH’s TJ.

Photo credit: ABC

