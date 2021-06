In 1987, Brenda Dickson exited Y&R as Jill. Photo credit: CBS

In 1999, Mac and Felicia performed with Tony at the Nurses’ Ball on GH. Photo credit: ABC

In 2009, Starr and Cole got engaged on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: ABC

In 2010, Liz Foster passed away on Y&R. Photo credit: JPI