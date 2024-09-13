First Look Photos: Spoilers Pics For The Week of September 16

On Days of Our Lives, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) shares a close moment with the woman he thinks is his back-from-the-dead wife, Abigail, but is actually a cunning impostor (Anna Lynne McCord). What leads to the duo finding themselves in such an intimate situation, and will "Abigail" think twice about deceiving Chad if she falls deeper under his spell and not just the other way around? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

The Savoy is hopping on General Hospital, where Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison, l.) plays catch-up with his good pal and the nightspot's proprietor, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). According to the show's official spoilers, Curtis will have to wrestle with a decision next week. Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

On Young and Restless, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow, l.) huddles with Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes, c.) and daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster) for a private conversation, and surely, the topic at hand is the group's increasing concern about the behavior exhibited by Nick's wife/the ladies' mom, Sharon. As her hallucinations of Cameron continue, Sharon seems to be headed for disaster. Will the trio come up with a plan to help her get back on the right track before it's too late? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Something has Bold and Beautiful's Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) looking quite pleased! Perhaps it is their recently returned-to-town son, Will, who has given then something to beam about. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) has some serious explaining to do on Young and Restless, but it doesn't look like either of the ex-lovers that he's pictured with — Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford, l.) or Lily Winters (Christel Khalil — like what he has to say. The tension is sure to be sky-high now that Billy offered Phyllis the chance to become COO of Abbott-Chancellor! According to spoilers, Billy and Phyllis are poised to do some strategizing. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

While Willow Tait Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen, l.) and her hubby, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), are enjoying a night out on the town on General Hospital, they encounter her mother, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). As much as Nina has craved a close relationship with Willow, she doesn't look so happy with her in this photo! Will Nina get so agitated that she will spill to Michael what she knows about Willow kissing Drew? Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

While his sister Lily is up in arms over corporate matters on Y&R, Devon Winters (Bryton James) looks like he doesn't have a care in the world as he gazes into the eyes of his wife-to-be, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) looks to be having an "aha" moment on Days of Our Lives, but whatever revelation he is having doesn't seem like it's a good one. Then again, he's a DiMera, so he's used to plenty of angst! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

GH's Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) looks none too pleased while dropping in on the hospital. Could the deputy mayor's scowl have something to do with the recent attempt on the life of patient Isaiah, which she went into bad-ass cop mode to successfully foil? Either way, it seems like whoever she's glaring at would be wise to take cover! Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

On Days of Our Lives, look for what will surely be a spirited conversation between Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash, l.) and Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun). Stefan's marriage to Gabi has been in tatters since she found out that Stefan slept with Ava while she was in prison, and she has eked out her revenge by sleeping with Stefan's brother/enemy, EJ. Is that among the topics Stefan and Ava will discuss? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com