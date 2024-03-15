Your account
maurice-Benard-Dominic-Zamorogna, Colleen Zenk

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

By

Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com(2)

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead
GH's Ava (Maura West, l.) spends time with her besties, Trina (Tabyana Ali, c.) and Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Photo credit: ABC

Y&R's Summer (Allison Lanier, l.) and Melissa Ordway (Abby) enjoy a tableside chat.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Push comes to shove for DAYS's Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun).

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

DAYS's Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) are sweet on each other.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Jordan (Colleen Zenk) is fed up with her lot in life on Y&R.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Stella (Vernee Watson) crosses paths with Tracy (Jane Elliot) on GH.

Photo credit: ABC

Adam (Mark Grossman) looks down on Eve (Hayley Erin) on Y&R.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) put on a passion play on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

GH's Sonny (Maurice Benard) sits vigil for Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Photo credit: ABC

DAYS's Roman (Josh Taylor, l.) gives Abe (James Reynolds) two thumbs up.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

B&B's Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) have much to discuss.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

DAYS's Harris (Steve Burton) does a wardrobe change.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

