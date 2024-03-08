First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com; Disney/Christine BartolucciView gallery 10
1 of 10
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Robert (Tristan Rogers, l.), Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) and Laura (Genie Francis) are alarmed on GH.
2 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
John (Drake Hogestyn, r.) walks in on Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) on DAYS.
3 of 10
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Y&R's Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is on the lookout for Tucker (Trevor St. John).
4 of 10
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Stella (Vernee Watson, l.) and Portia (Brook Kerr) converge at the nurses' station on GH.
5 of 10
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Daniel (Michael Graziadei) gets handsy with Heather (Vail Bloom) on Y&R.
6 of 10
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
B&B's Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have a cozy night at home.
7 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) get a little closer on DAYS.
8 of 10
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
B&B's R.J. (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) take a clothing optional approach.
9 of 10
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
GH's Curtis (Donnell Turner, l.) and Marshall (Robert Gossett) receive an important medical update.
10 of 10
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
B&B's Hope (Annika Noelle) hears Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) out.
Robert (Tristan Rogers, l.), Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) and Laura (Genie Francis) are alarmed on GH.
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
John (Drake Hogestyn, r.) walks in on Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) on DAYS.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Y&R's Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is on the lookout for Tucker (Trevor St. John).
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Stella (Vernee Watson, l.) and Portia (Brook Kerr) converge at the nurses' station on GH.
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Daniel (Michael Graziadei) gets handsy with Heather (Vail Bloom) on Y&R.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
B&B's Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have a cozy night at home.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) get a little closer on DAYS.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
B&B's R.J. (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) take a clothing optional approach.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
GH's Curtis (Donnell Turner, l.) and Marshall (Robert Gossett) receive an important medical update.
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
B&B's Hope (Annika Noelle) hears Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) out.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com