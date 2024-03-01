Your account
First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

Michelle Stafford, Michael Damian, Dan-Feuerriegel-Arianne-Zucker

Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com; XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

DAYS's Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is on the receiving end of Everett's (Blake Berris) rage.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Danny (Michael Damian) gets a grip on Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

DAYS's Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Roman (Josh Taylor) fly under the radar.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

B&B's Finn (Tanner Novlan) finds a shoulder to cry on in Hope (Annika Noelle).

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

DAYS's Chad (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) have a lot to unpack.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Marlena (Deidre Hall, r.) and John (Drake Hogestyn) congratulate Sloan (Natasha Hall) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Victoria (Amelia Heinle, l.) has a touching moment with Claire (Hayley Erin) on Y&R.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

(From l.) Holly (Ashley Puzemis), Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) aren't feeling festive on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Leo (Greg Rikaart) is in peek condition on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Deputy Chief Baker (Dan Martin) has some questions for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on B&B.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Steve (Stephen Nichols, l.) and John (Drake Hogestyn) are in investigative mode on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Filed Under: , ,
Comments