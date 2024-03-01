First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com; XJJohnson/jpistudios.comView gallery 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
DAYS's Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is on the receiving end of Everett's (Blake Berris) rage.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Y&R's Danny (Michael Damian) gets a grip on Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
DAYS's Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Roman (Josh Taylor) fly under the radar.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
B&B's Finn (Tanner Novlan) finds a shoulder to cry on in Hope (Annika Noelle).
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
DAYS's Chad (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) have a lot to unpack.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Marlena (Deidre Hall, r.) and John (Drake Hogestyn) congratulate Sloan (Natasha Hall) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) on DAYS.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Victoria (Amelia Heinle, l.) has a touching moment with Claire (Hayley Erin) on Y&R.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
(From l.) Holly (Ashley Puzemis), Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) aren't feeling festive on DAYS.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Leo (Greg Rikaart) is in peek condition on DAYS.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Deputy Chief Baker (Dan Martin) has some questions for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on B&B.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Steve (Stephen Nichols, l.) and John (Drake Hogestyn) are in investigative mode on DAYS.
