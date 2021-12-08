Digest weighs in on what is and isn’t working on DAYS

EXCELLENT A perfect blend of drama and comedy, with a hearty dose of the supernatural, has kept DAYS interesting, lively and fun to watch. Crafting a Possession 2.0 story was bold in that it’s not going to be everyone’s cup of tea, but the tale is being told with care and attention, and a keen eye on the past. Using Doug as the means by which the devil returned was inspired, and puts beloved vets Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) in the thick of things for the first time in years. Adding The Sami Brady Story as source material for the plot was pure genius. The DiMera clan got a much-needed shot in the arm when Dan Feuerriegel was tapped to play a recast EJ, and Carson Boatman joined the cast as Johnny, a suave, mini-version of his dad. Filling the rooms in the mansion means more frequent appearances from Tony and Anna, as well as a newly reunited Chad and Abby, always a bonus. The show’s decision to work around Victoria Konefal’s (Ciara) recurring status has proven to be a win for “Cin” fans. Other than a quick kiss with Claire, Ben remained devoted to Ciara during her presumed death, and now that her memory has returned, Ciara is equally loyal to him. Their marriage is back on track, and they’re expecting a baby that the devil wants for himself, which is sure to keep them in heavy rotation, just where the majority of viewers want them. DAYS rotates visitors on and off the canvas seamlessly, and makes the characters feel like they’re still a part of the action. Alison Sweeney’s Sami has had very impactful returns, and the last one saw the very welcome reboot of “Lumi”, which means more Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas). And the occasional drop-ins from Theo, Shawn and Belle, Rex and Vivian also provide a break from the same old, same old, day in and out. Photo credit: JPI

GOOD Jackée Harry’s powerhouse Paulina has shaken up the canvas for the better, expanded the Price/Carver clan more than ever before and put a Black family solidly on the front burner in a way that feels wholly organic. James Reynolds’s Abe hasn’t had a dull moment since Paulina’s arrival, and their complicated romance was thrown a curveball — at their wedding, no less! — with the reveal that Paulina is Lani’s mother, but Abe is not her father. The twist has propelled Sal Stowers’s Lani into a new family dynamic as she has to navigate the fallout. Raven Bowens’s Chanel is another charming newcomer, who has proven to be a foil for Allie and Tripp’s adorable budding romance, and a love interest for Johnny. Going in for “Kaman” 2.0 is a surprising yet welcome move. Roman’s relationship with Anna was a bust and Kate has had very little luck in that department in the past decade or so, plus their pairing was super-popular the first time around. It’s not only a great idea, but makes perfect sense and puts Josh Taylor and Lauren Koslow to work. Photo credit: JPI

SATISFACTORY We were happy to see Jay Kenneth Johnson back as Philip, but he has had precious little to do other than demonstrate that he’s still jealous of Brady. Speaking of Brady, it was an “it’s about time” move when the show finally decided to re-explore the Philip/Brady/Chloe triangle, but that story has yet to develop into something meaningful and it’s been playing for months. Yes, the “Stabi” connection worked, and we can see why the show wanted to capitalize on the chemistry between Brandon Barash (ex-Stefan) and Camila Banus (Gabi) by inventing his never-before-mentioned twin, Jake, but it’s two years later and we’re still not entirely sure who he really is. He’s a mechanic! He’s a CEO! We need to care more about this guy, and we need to see more depth to Jake and Gabi’s romance beyond scheming and having sex. Photo credit: JPI