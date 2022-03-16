Digest Hails DAYS’s Best (And Worst) Recasts

Matthew Ashford as Jack, 1987 Casting the perfect actor to play Steve Johnson’s long lost brother, Jack, turned into a formidable task. Attempts one and two, Joseph Adams and James Acheson, failed miserably, each lasting a mere three months and neither grasping the writers’ vision of the character. The third time proved to be a charm when ONE LIFE TO LIVE/SEARCH FOR TOMORROW alum Matthew Ashford stepped into the role. His Jack was a perfect fit as the spoiled, polished “son” of Senator Harper Deveraux, whose life would soon be turned upside down by the reveal that he was the biological brother of his archrival, Steve. Ashford came on at a tricky and pivotal time; Jack was married to Kayla, who pined for Steve, and not long after the actor assumed the role, Jack raped her in a jealous rage. Ashford captured Jack’s shame and remorse masterfully, paving the way for his eventual redemption and viable supercouple-dom opposite virginal heroine Jennifer. The actor’s ability to infuse Jack with humor as he came to terms with his imperfections and tainted past both saved and elevated the character. Photo credit: NBC

Lauren Koslow as Kate, 1996 On the heels of Deborah Adair’s decision to step away from acting in 1995, Kate Roberts was written off the canvas. She returned in 1996 under the direction of then-Head Writer James E. Reilly and when Lauren Koslow was cast, she immediately embodied the essence of the former call girl turned cutthroat executive. Koslow’s Kate is cool, refined and a bona fide fashionista, a reflection of the actress herself, yet she’s never lost her down and dirty side, which is why she’s always at her best plotting and scheming, particularly against longtime foes Sami and Vivian. While Koslow’s thrived as a vibrant, sexy woman during her long run on the soap, bedding one man after the next, she’s also flourished as a protective mother who’ll move heaven and earth for the good of her children — whether they like it or not. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Martha Madison as Belle, 2004 Martha Madison answered the SOS call for a new Belle, effortlessly taking the character from all-American teenager to young adult and, ultimately, full-grown woman. Madison immediately clicked with her TV parents, Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Drake Hogestyn (John), forming an undeniable bond that translated warmly on-screen and helped to secure her position as the new heroine to root for. Above all, she didn’t miss a beat in the complex Shawn/Belle/Philip triangle, playing a confused young woman torn between her husband and the soul mate who got away, enabling the front-burner storyline to continue to thrive. Over the years, Madison has added depth and layers to Belle, not to mention exuded strength and confidence in scenes showcasing Belle as a respected lawyer. Plus, she easily made the transition to motherhood, both during her early years on the soap and, of late, dispensing sage advice to adult daughter Claire. Photo credit: JPI

Robert Scott Wilson as Ben, 2014 Ben Weston was a ho-hum, going-nowhere character during Justin Gaston’s short run. However, things rapidly shifted when Robert Scott Wilson took over the part. Wilson brought an edginess and intensity to the role, indicating that a storm was brewing inside the newcomer. As his story progressed, Wilson seamlessly transformed Ben from mild-mannered nice guy into a controlling psychopath. When the show’s writers pushed the envelope and turned Ben into a ruthless serial killer, Wilson embraced the assignment with a vengeance. He held nothing back portraying Ben’s reign of terror as the Necktie Killer. For a while, Ben languished in prison, but the show’s decision to bring the character back, attribute his killing spree to an undiagnosed mental illness and ultimately redeem Ben was a testament to the impact Wilson had made. Eight years later, he’s a fan favorite in the show’s hottest love story (with Ciara), and one of daytime’s most popular, if unlikely, romantic heroes. Photo credit: NBC