Christian J. LeBlanc Marks 30 Years At Y&R

4 of 6

LeBlanc was flanked by his co-stars, including Lauralee Bell (Christine), Kate Linder (Esther), Rikaart, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Zach Tinker (Fen) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis). Bell paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, posting, “We’ve been through a lot kid! Happy 30th anniversary! So amazing and fun to see some of our scenes throughout the years today which will be part of your episode in early January! Thanks for all the fun along the way! Congrats you talented one!!”

Photo credit: JPI