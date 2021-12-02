Christian J. LeBlanc Marks 30 Years At Y&R

The cast of Y&R gathered on set to celebrate Christian J. LeBlanc’s 30th anniversary as Michael.
The man of the hour.
LeBlanc and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) were all smiles.
The actor was surrounded by his on-screen family – Judith Chapman (Gloria), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Greg Rikaart (Kevin) and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe).
LeBlanc was flanked by his co-stars, including Lauralee Bell (Christine), Kate Linder (Esther), Rikaart, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Zach Tinker (Fen) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis). Bell paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, posting, “We’ve been through a lot kid! Happy 30th anniversary! So amazing and fun to see some of our scenes throughout the years today which will be part of your episode in early January! Thanks for all the fun along the way! Congrats you talented one!!”
Brytni Sarpy (Elena), Bryton James (Devon), Christel Khalil (Lily), Sean Dominic (Nate), Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Mishael Morgan (Amanda) were on hand.
Cupcakes bearing LeBlanc’s likeness were served to all.
