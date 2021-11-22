Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On the heels of the announcement that DAYS’s Chandler Massey (Will) and Eileen Davidson (Kristen) will be returning for Peacock’s A VERY SALEM CHRISTMAS, comes more casting news. Lucas Adams (Tripp), Lindsay Arnold (Allie), Camila Banus (Gabi), Blake Berris (Nick), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Raven Bowens (Chanel), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ), Billy Flynn (Chad), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Drake Hogestyn (John), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Paul Telfer (Xander), Zach Tinker (Sonny) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole) will also be part of the holiday special, which premieres on December 16.