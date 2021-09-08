Destinations: Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Waukee, IA and Eastern Sierra Mountains, CA
Why There: “My family has a lake house [in Lake of the Ozarks], so it’s always been a go-to for summertime. Waukee, IA is where I grew up and where my parents still live. The Eastern Sierras are only a few hours from L.A ., but it feels so far away and secluded once you get there. It’s a great getaway for us.”
Travel Companions: “For the first, Julana, my wife, my brother, sister, parents, grandparents, and of course our dogs, Willie and Annabelle. For the second, Julana, both our families, and all of our friends! For the last, Julana, our camping buddies, and our dogs.”
“This one is taken on a boat at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. My granddad bought a lake house there when I was 2 years old, and we’ve never missed a 4th of July celebration ever since! It’s one of my favorite places in the world because of all the memories we’ve made there with family and friends over the years.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Carson Boatman
“Look at that beautiful girl! I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life, Julana Dizon, this summer. Here you can see us together as we make our grand entrance into the reception, just after we finished saying our vows. This will forever be one of the greatest days of my life, and we both look forward to spending all the ‘days of our lives’ together. See what I did there?”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Carson Boatman
“We love to camp so we went to one of our favorite spots and brought our dogs, Willie Nelson and Anabelle. I can put up a tent in five minutes and I consider myself to be somewhat of a camping expert. Rule No. 1— Never forget the beer!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Carson Boatman
