Destination: Greece

Why There? “It had always been a dream to visit Greece. My wife, Vanessa, planned a family trip for 2020, which of course was canceled. She did an amazing job rescheduling it for this summer.”

Travel Companions: “Vanessa, our son, Lucas, our daughter, Leila , and Lucas’s girlfriend, Skylar.”

If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “It was the perfect trip of breathtaking coastlines and beaches, mixed with deep history and ancient ruins, all mixed in with invaluable family time.”

“This was our first sunrise in Santorini. Vanessa, being a true photographer, gets up before the sun and finds the best photo spots. Me being her assistant ... well, I have to get up, too! So worth it.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison

“This was in a small town on the island of Milos called Plakes. We did a nice mix of sightseeing and relaxing ... but the espresso stops were always a highlight!”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison

“This was on the island of Milos, which has some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world. We beach-hopped all day, every day, and still didn’t hit them all!”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison

“This was to a secluded beach that you had to climb down to — two ladders and a rope to lower yourself down.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison

“This was the secluded beach that we had an adventure to get down to. Totally worth it. We had the beach to ourselves for a while!”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison

“It took me forever to work up the nerve to jump. It was about 35 feet and I was afraid the water was going to blow my arms back and hurt my shoulders.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison

“For an entire afternoon, we hired a boat and went around to beaches and sites you can only access from the water. The kids all say this was their favorite day of the whole trip.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison

“This was our first dinner in Athens. So much history it blew our minds! I still want to go back to see more.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison

