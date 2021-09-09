Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Destination: Greece

Why There? “It had always been a dream to visit Greece. My wife, Vanessa, planned a family trip for 2020, which of course was canceled. She did an amazing job rescheduling it for this summer.”

Travel Companions: “Vanessa, our son, Lucas, our daughter, Leila , and Lucas’s girlfriend, Skylar.”

If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “It was the perfect trip of breathtaking coastlines and beaches, mixed with deep history and ancient ruins, all mixed in with invaluable family time.”