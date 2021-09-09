Destination: Greece
Why There? “It had always been a dream to visit Greece. My wife, Vanessa, planned a family trip for 2020, which of course was canceled. She did an amazing job rescheduling it for this summer.”
Travel Companions: “Vanessa, our son, Lucas, our daughter, Leila , and Lucas’s girlfriend, Skylar.”
If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “It was the perfect trip of breathtaking coastlines and beaches, mixed with deep history and ancient ruins, all mixed in with invaluable family time.”
1 of 8
“This was our first sunrise in Santorini. Vanessa, being a true photographer, gets up before the sun and finds the best photo spots. Me being her assistant ... well, I have to get up, too! So worth it.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
2 of 8
“This was in a small town on the island of Milos called Plakes. We did a nice mix of sightseeing and relaxing ... but the espresso stops were always a highlight!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
3 of 8
“This was on the island of Milos, which has some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world. We beach-hopped all day, every day, and still didn’t hit them all!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
4 of 8
“This was to a secluded beach that you had to climb down to — two ladders and a rope to lower yourself down.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
5 of 8
“This was the secluded beach that we had an adventure to get down to. Totally worth it. We had the beach to ourselves for a while!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
6 of 8
“It took me forever to work up the nerve to jump. It was about 35 feet and I was afraid the water was going to blow my arms back and hurt my shoulders.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
7 of 8
“For an entire afternoon, we hired a boat and went around to beaches and sites you can only access from the water. The kids all say this was their favorite day of the whole trip.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
8 of 8
“This was our first dinner in Athens. So much history it blew our minds! I still want to go back to see more.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
“This was our first sunrise in Santorini. Vanessa, being a true photographer, gets up before the sun and finds the best photo spots. Me being her assistant ... well, I have to get up, too! So worth it.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
“This was in a small town on the island of Milos called Plakes. We did a nice mix of sightseeing and relaxing ... but the espresso stops were always a highlight!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
“This was on the island of Milos, which has some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world. We beach-hopped all day, every day, and still didn’t hit them all!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
“This was to a secluded beach that you had to climb down to — two ladders and a rope to lower yourself down.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
“This was the secluded beach that we had an adventure to get down to. Totally worth it. We had the beach to ourselves for a while!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
“It took me forever to work up the nerve to jump. It was about 35 feet and I was afraid the water was going to blow my arms back and hurt my shoulders.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
“For an entire afternoon, we hired a boat and went around to beaches and sites you can only access from the water. The kids all say this was their favorite day of the whole trip.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison
“This was our first dinner in Athens. So much history it blew our minds! I still want to go back to see more.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Cameron Mathison