Sofia Mattsson

Happy Birthday

Birthday Spotlight: Sofia Mattsson

Sofia Mattsson

Credit: ABC

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Sofia Mattsson
1 of 5
Close gallery
Sofia Mattsson was born on June 24 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Photo credit: ABC

Before booking GH, Mattsson worked as a model for brands including Benefit, Mary Kay, Target, Ed Hardy, Volkswagen and WEN Haircare, and also starred in several independent and TV films.

Photo credit: ABC

She and sister Helena (who recently subbed for her on GH) founded a vegan leather handbag company called Ava Carrington.

Photo credit: ABC

Mattsson has appeared on DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES, TWO AND A HALF MEN and NCIS.

Photo credit: JPI

The actress and her husband, Thomas, became first-time parents on July 26, 2021, when she gave birth to a son.

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: ,
Comments