Sofia Mattsson was born on June 24 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Before booking GH, Mattsson worked as a model for brands including Benefit, Mary Kay, Target, Ed Hardy, Volkswagen and WEN Haircare, and also starred in several independent and TV films.
She and sister Helena (who recently subbed for her on GH) founded a vegan leather handbag company called Ava Carrington.
Mattsson has appeared on DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES, TWO AND A HALF MEN and NCIS.
The actress and her husband, Thomas, became first-time parents on July 26, 2021, when she gave birth to a son.