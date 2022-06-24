Sofia Mattsson was born on June 24 in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo credit: ABC

Before booking GH, Mattsson worked as a model for brands including Benefit, Mary Kay, Target, Ed Hardy, Volkswagen and WEN Haircare, and also starred in several independent and TV films. Photo credit: ABC

She and sister Helena (who recently subbed for her on GH) founded a vegan leather handbag company called Ava Carrington. Photo credit: ABC

Mattsson has appeared on DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES, TWO AND A HALF MEN and NCIS. Photo credit: JPI