Rory Gibson was born on November 22 in Long Beach, CA. Photo credit: JPI

His late father was a professional football player. “He played with the [San Francisco] 49ers for two years and then for the Boston Breakers in the United States Football League until that disbanded. He then went to a kickboxing gym in San Jose called AKA, which is now hugely successful and has produced some UFC [Ultimate Fighting Championship] champions and my dad was one of the original six guys from there.” Photo credit: JPI

While working as a fitness instructor for Barry’s Bootcamp, he interacted with many celebrities. “Josh Duhamel [ex-Leo, ALL MY CHILDREN] is an absolute sweetheart. When he had to leave early, he would always shake my hand and thank me.” Photo credit: JPI

The actor is currently dating his high-school sweetheart, Alicia Ruelas, who is a model. Photo credit: JPI