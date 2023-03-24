Birthday Spotlight: Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS)

1 of 5
Raven Bowens was born on March 24 in San Diego, CA.
The actress auditioned for the role of GH’s Trina, which ultimately went Sydney Mikayla.
Bowens played Adria Biles in 2018’s THE SIMONE BILES STORY: COURAGE TO SOAR.
The actress has appeared in multiple episodes of the THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL as Tilly.
In 2017, she starred in the BET miniseries, THE NEW EDITION STORY, playing Teasha Bivins, the wife of Michael Bivins.
