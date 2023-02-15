Michael Easton was born on February 15 in Long Beach, CA. Photo credit: ABC

Easton married wife Ginevra in 2004. The couple has two children, Lilah, 11, and Jack, 9. Photo credit: ABC

He was nominated for his first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 for his portrayal of Finn. Photo credit: ABC

Easton has also appeared on DAYS OF OUR LIVES (as Tanner), PORT CHARLES (as Stephen/Caleb) and ONE LIFE TO LIVE (as John). Photo credit: ABC