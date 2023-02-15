Michael Easton was born on February 15 in Long Beach, CA.
Easton married wife Ginevra in 2004. The couple has two children, Lilah, 11, and Jack, 9.
He was nominated for his first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 for his portrayal of Finn.
Easton has also appeared on DAYS OF OUR LIVES (as Tanner), PORT CHARLES (as Stephen/Caleb) and ONE LIFE TO LIVE (as John).
The actor published a book of poetry called 18 Straight Whiskeys in 1997. He released a collector’s edition with 30 new poems in September 2018.