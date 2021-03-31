Melissa Ordway was born on March 31 in Atlanta, GA. Photo credit: JPI

She was a series regular on HOLLYWOOD HEIGHTS, and guest-starred on prime-time shows including 90210 and MELROSE PLACE. Photo credit: James White/Nickelodeon

Before acting, she modeled for Skechers, Old Navy and David's Bridal. The actress is an only child. Photo credit: JPI

Ordway married Justin Gaston (ex-Chance Y&R; ex-Ben, DAYS) on September 22, 2012. They have two daughters, Olivia, 4 and Sophie, 3. Photo credit: Instagram