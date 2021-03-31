Ordway

Birthday Spotlight: Melissa Ordway

Birthday Spotlight: Melissa Ordway
Melissa Ordway was born on March 31 in Atlanta, GA.

She was a series regular on HOLLYWOOD HEIGHTS, and guest-starred on prime-time shows including 90210 and MELROSE PLACE.

Before acting, she modeled for Skechers, Old Navy and David's Bridal. The actress is an only child.

Ordway married Justin Gaston (ex-Chance Y&R; ex-Ben, DAYS) on September 22, 2012. They have two daughters, Olivia, 4 and Sophie, 3.

She appeared in the films 17 Again with Michelle Tractenberg (ex-Lily, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Zac Efron, and The Last Song with Miley Cyrus.

