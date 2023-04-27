Maura West was born on April 27 in Springfield, MA. Photo credit: ABC

West’s birth name is Maura Jo Snyder; her mother’s maiden name is West. Photo credit: ABC

The actress attended Boston University’s School of Fine Arts at the same time as GH co-star Cynthia Watros (Nina, r.). Photo credit: ABC

West has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress; two for her work on ATWT in 2007 and 2010, and another in 2015 as GH's Ava. Photo credit: JPI