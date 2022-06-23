Leigh-Anne Rose was born on June 23 in Plainfield, NJ.

The actress studied retail marketing at Syracuse University and became an assistant buyer for Bloomingdales.

Rose appeared on Tyler Perry’s LOVE THY NEIGHBOR as Troy, which was her first contract role. Photo credit: JPI

“I studied the violin for a little over a year. My mom and grandma insisted that I try different activities like ballet, karate, cheerleading, choir,” the actress recounted to Digest.