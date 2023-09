Josh Taylor was born on September 25 in Princeton, IL. Photo credit: JPI

He studied sociology at Dartmouth, and went on to study law at the University of Denver. Photo credit: Steven Bergman

Taylor’s first played Chris Kositchek on DAYS from 1977-87 before assuming the role of Roman Brady in 1997. Photo credit: JPI

The actor has appeared on RIKER, VALERIE and BEVERLY HILLS, 90210. Photo credit: FOX