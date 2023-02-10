Carson Boatman was born on February 10 and hails from Iowa. Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

The actor married Julana Dizon on July 23, 2021 and booked the role of Johnny shortly after. Photo credit: Courtesy of Carson Boatman

Boatman starred in the films Bedeviled and Runt.

The actor and his DAYS co-stars Eric Martsolf (Brady), Brandon Barash (Stefan) and Wally Kurth (Justin; Ned, GH), comprise the band The Day Players.