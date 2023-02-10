Credit: Michael Mattes/ShutterstockView gallery 5
Carson Boatman was born on February 10 and hails from Iowa.
The actor married Julana Dizon on July 23, 2021 and booked the role of Johnny shortly after.
Boatman starred in the films Bedeviled and Runt.
The actor and his DAYS co-stars Eric Martsolf (Brady), Brandon Barash (Stefan) and Wally Kurth (Justin; Ned, GH), comprise the band The Day Players.
Boatman told Digest his favorite guilty pleasure movie is, “Anything rom-com with Matthew McConaughey.”
