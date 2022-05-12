Beth Maitland was born on May 12 in Rapid City, SD.
She attended Arizona State University, where she majored in Music Theater.
In 1985, Maitland took home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress.
The actress is an avid quilter, telling Digest, “I have been a long-term quilter with a working studio for years, but for fun and for me, I love to do art quilt journals, small bags and jewelry, and improvisational- piece smaller projects. So relaxing and satisfying to use scraps and bits to make something lovely.”
Maitland has one daughter, Emelia.