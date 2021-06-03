Best of the Best: GH

RECAST: Genie Francis as Laura It’s nearly impossible to imagine anyone else as Laura, one of the most popular characters ever created in daytime, who has been ushered from ingenue to powerhouse (and current mayor of Port Charles) since her debut in 1977, but someone once was: Stacey Baldwin, who held the role from 1974-76. Francis was only 14 when she beat out 40 other young actors to land the part that would net her mainstream fame, a Daytime Emmy and the enduring respect of her co-stars and legions of fans. Her talent was unmistakable when raw, as it was in the early days; over 40 years later, it’s been seasoned to perfection, and her intelligent, emotional work remains an absolute pleasure to behold. Photo credit: ABC

CHIEF OF STAFF: Dr. Hardy While many different doctors have presided over the hallowed halls of the hospital, there is only one chief of staff whose name feels synonymous with the place itself, and that’s John Beradino’s Dr. Steve. From the show’s very first episode, his dedication and compassion set the tone for his colleagues and established the hospital as a facility offering top-notch medical care and a great place to find love (as he did with Nurse Audrey March, his three-time wife). Since Steve’s 1996 passing, several other physicians have succeeded him as G.H.’s top doc, some more beloved (Alan) than others (Obrecht). But no one embodied the heart and soul of the hospital quite like Dr. Hardy — and no one ever will. Photo credit: ABC

FLAWED HEROINE: Alexis This category is perhaps a misnomer; no heroine worth her salt is without flaws (see Laura, Anna and other iconic Port Charles citizens who’ve made their fair share of missteps). But with Alexis, the neurotic, passionate, intelligent legal eagle played since 1996 by Nancy Lee Grahn, GH has elevated the character’s faults and foibles to an art form, as showcased beautifully in the recent tribute episode that celebrated her in all her messy glory ... on the eve of her reporting to prison for nearly killing Dante after falling off the wagon in the wake of her lover fatally overdosing in her bed. (Hey, it happens.) Alexis’s imperfections (ranging from her missteps as a parent to her propensity for entering into toxic romances) aren’t just part of her signature charm; they are her signature charm. Photo credit: JPI

LOCATION SHOOT: Puerto Rico There was magic in the air on GH’s 1994 jaunt to the sunny island. Not only was the location drop-dead gorgeous, but the storyline offerings had a little bit of everything: romance (Maurice Benard’s Sonny and Vanessa Marcil’s Brenda making love on the beach, Ned wooing back Lois, who’d dumped him after discovering his bigamy); adventure (Luke tracking down and “killing” Frank Smith, who’d just shot Sean Donely); comedy (Lucy was there, need we say more?); and music (an outdoor concert by Ricky Martin, ex-Miguel). The trip also had far-reaching consequences, as Sonny graduated to the big leagues of mobster-dom by taking over Frank’s organization. Photo credit: ABC

WEDDING CRASHER: Scotty It was the bouquet toss heard ’round the world: Before a throng of jubilant wedding guests (not to mention a home audience of 30 million), beaming bride Laura said, “I do” to her beloved Luke in 1981, then tossed her flowers from a balcony and looked on in shock and more than a little horror as the blooms were snatched by none other than her jilted ex-husband, Scotty Baldwin, back (and bearded!) after a year-long absence. Kin Shriner’s comeback was as much a dream for fans as it was a nightmare for his former missus, and while Scotty’s stunning return threatened to dim Laura’s newlywed glow, Luke rushed into action, cold-cocking his rival into next week, then departing for his honeymoon alongside his beautiful bride. Photo credit: ABC