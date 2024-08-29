Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In August 29

Rick Hearst (Ric) was all smiles on the General Hospital set alongside his former (and possibly future?) leading lady, Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth). Speaking about Hearst in 2022 to Soap Opera Digest, Herbst enthused, "I loved working with him and we had great chemistry together. That was a really fun time for me. Another super-generous, non-judgmental, really present screen partner.” Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Lisa Yamada's Bold and Beautiful alter ego, Luna, has framed her own mother, Poppy (Romy Park), for murder, and the two actresses are clearly having fun with their outrageous storyline. Yamada took this photo of Park in Poppy's prison garb and Park reposted it, writing, "Love you @lisayamada You are SLAYING IT." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Lisa Yamada

"Johnson family shenanigans with my sweetnesses. #patchandkaylaforever #days," wrote Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS), with two of his best Salem gals, Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, l.) and Abgail Klein (Stephanie). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Stephen Nichols

Young and Restless's official social media posted several shots of one of the show's newer on-screen duos, Michael Mealor (Kyle) and Hayley Erin (Claire). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/The Young and the Restless

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, Bold and Beautiful, l.) cuddled up to fellow Logan girl Jennifer Gareis (Donna). "Tv sisters!" Lang wrote. "Love ya @jennifergareis." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang

Brook Kerr (Portia, l.) was clearly thrilled to have real-life bestie Lindsay Hartley in the GH mix as Sam, filling in for Kelly Monaco. The actresses used to play BFF Whitney and Theresa on Passions. Hartley wrote on Instagram, "I’ve been part of daytime television since I was 21, and it holds a special place in my heart, for countless reasons❤️🙏. I’m grateful to step into such big shoes again -especially when I get to do it alongside my bestie @brookkerr." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Lindsay Hartley

Cherie Jimenez, DAYS's Gabi, is always game for a dressing room selfie. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cherie Jimenez

"A late-night photo dump of our life in Port Charles," wrote GH makeup artist Priscilla Castro-Preciado as she shared a slew of backstage glimpses, including this one of Evan Hofer (Dex). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Priscilla Castro-Preciado

Lang also had a hug for B&B's new Taylor, Rebecca Budig. "Welcome to the show @rjobud," she posted. Budig shared the photo on her own Instagram and gushed, "So excited to work with this beautiful, talented woman! @katherinekellylang" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) was looking debonair on the show's Burbank, CA set. "business & bourbon" was his caption. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson

"Lucky's looking a little worse for wear (thanks to our award-winning hair and makeup teams). Enjoy this #BehindtheScenes look at @jonathanjacksonhq's first day back on set!" posted GH's official social media account, which spotlighted Jonathan Jackson (Lucky) as he resumed his role. Finola Hughes (Anna) commented, "It’s so cool how make up and hair and costume add to an actors experience." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

The "very demure, very mindful" trend popularized on TikTok was on the radar of Lawrence Saint-Victor in the makeup chair at Bold and Beautiful, where Danni Delgado got the actor all ready to head up to set. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Lawrence Saint-Victor

Sports fan Dan Feuereriegel (EJ, DAYS) had no complaints as he touched based with fans from his dressing room. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Dan Feuerriegel

The gorgeous Cassandra James (Terry) paused to take a pic in the GH makeup room. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cassandra James

Kennedy Garcia (Felicity, DAYS), with Christopher Sean (Paul), reported, "I have been nominated as a Best Buddies Champion of the Year! Best Buddies is an amazing organization that helps generate countless opportunities for friendships, jobs, and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Long Beach. @mrchristophersean has agreed to be my mission partner as we take on the next 9 weeks of fundraising and helping this amazing organization, and who better to help me than Paul Narita himself (and you know, Ultraman!)." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kennedy Garcia

Cyrus Hobbi (Yuri, GH) had a blast during his down time with Jophielle Love (Violet). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cyrus Hobbi

Wilson also shared a far less glamorous shot as he underwent the hair and makeup process to get camera-ready. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson

GH's Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), with Maurice Benard (Sonny), was not quite ready for her day in court in this backstage photo snapped by Kate Mansi (Kristina). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kate Mansi

Kate Mansi (Kristina) also played shutterbug on the GH set while Grahn rehearsed scenes with Adam Harrington (John). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kate Mansi

"Here we go!" trilled Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R), with Jeff Lewis in the studio for her appearance on Jeff Lewis Live for SiriusXM. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Tracey Bregman

Vinessa Antoine's (ex-Jordan Ashford) post-General Hospital career continues to skyrocket! Here's her on the set of her new project for Netflix, The Madness, in which she co-stars with Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Vanessa Antoine

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) got into the holiday spirit a little early this year, while shooting a Christmas movie for Great American Family. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cameron Mathison