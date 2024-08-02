Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In August 1

Courtney Hope (Sally, Young and Restless) was chilling in her dressing room while addressing fan questions on Instagram, including this million-dollar one: "How do you think Sally would react if she ever found out the truth [about Adam's tryst with Chelsea]?" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Courtney Hope

Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital) reported back for duty when GH resumed production following a three-week summer hiatus. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Laura Wright

And the award for cutest workplace visitor goes to Elizabeth Hendrickson's (Chloe, Young and Restless) daughter, Josephine. Hendrickson wrote on her Instagram Stories, "She still hasn't seen me on TV, she thinks my job is all about treats and ice cream [because] that's what we do when she comes to visit with me." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Josephine Hendrickson

As Bold and Beautiful's summer break came to an end, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) had this message for fans: "Back at work after hiatus , looking forward to the day! Excited to shoot 8 episodes this week! Tell me what you are enjoying about the storyline right now! Loving 'Brookes Bedroom'? I am! 💃🎉 " Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang

Tajh Bellow (TJ, General Hospital) was giving '70s vibes in the hair and makeup chair at the show's studio, and looked good doing it! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Tajh Bellow

Judah Mackey (Connor) posed near where the Genoa City props are stored at the Y&R studio. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Judah Mackey

Rick Hearst, who will soon be back on screen as Ric Lansing on General Hospital, had this message for fans: "Slid into this guy’s skin again, pretty easily. Of course, The suit helps. 👔😎 #daddysback #lawyeredup⚖️ #michaelkors" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Rick Hearst

Vail Bloom was clearly loving life as Young and Restless's Heather! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Vail Bloom

The Days of Our Lives account shared this shot of Colton Little (Andrew) with his on-screen sister, Emily O'Brien (Theresa), in honor of Little's birthday. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Days Peacock

Rena Sofer (Lois) was one of the many Port Charles stars who enjoyed a special treat delivered to the studio. The show's official social media reported, "The entire cast and crew of #GeneralHospital thanks our friends at @abc for sending @kateandjoscoffeeco and @yeastieboysbagels to keep our cast and crew fed today! It made our Wednesday." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

Zuleyka SIlver, Young and Restless's Audra, was in good spirits after completing her scenes for the day. She wrote, "Issa wrap," which had some fans fearing she meant she was leaving the show. She clarified things when asked by saying, "No. I meant it’s a 'wrap' for the day 🥰." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Zuleyka Silver

Francis Finn Carter, who plays Rocco on General Hospital, was happy to be back on set. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Finn Francis Carr

Corbin Bleu, who played Jeffrey on the 2013 Internet reboot of One Life to Live, was all smiles next to Jerry O'Connell (l.). On his Instagram Stories, he explained, "Shooting new eps of @pictionaryontv! Get ready to cheer on 'Team Corbin' as we play to win! Y'all know how much I love games." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Corbin Bleu

Backstage at QVC, Jennie Garth (ex-Kelly, Beverly Hills 90210, second from l.) and Terri Conn (ex-Katie, As The World Turns; ex-Aubrey, One Life To Live) were flanked by makeup artist Mally Roncal (l.) and fashion designer Renée Greenstein. All four women were wearing pieces from Garth's clothing line. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/QVC