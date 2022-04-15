B&B’s Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, l.) and Krista Allen (Taylor) posed up on the roof.
DAYS’s Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, l.) embraced long-time co-star Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) in Horton Town Square.
“Just the right kind of shady - Catching up with #joshtaylor [Roman],” enthused DAYS’s Lauren Koslow (Kate).
Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) showed off a new ’do while getting ready for Oscar reporting duties with Ryan Seacrest.
Victoria Rowell (ex-Dru, Y&R, left c.) posed with Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie, Y&R et al) and Carson Kressley on THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW.