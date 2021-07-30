Behind

Lachlan Buchanan (ex-Kyle, Y&R, l.) posed with Rafael de la Fuente (Sam) on the set of DYNASTY.

Photo credit: Instagram

Tuc Watkins (ex-David, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) posed with Dana Wheeler-Nicholson on a new project.

Photo credit: Instagram

“NATURAL BEAUTY IS FOR SISSIES!” cracked Y&R’s Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), with Judith Chapman (Gloria).

Photo credit: Instagram

“Producing a movie is no easy task,” posted Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B et al, l.). “Films like this are only possible when everyone’s artistic passions are intact and on point. I have to say @brytni [Sarpy, Elena, Y&R, c.] @annikafoster @probably_ donovan_patton [second from r.] absolutely slayed it (no pun intended).... We couldn’t have done it without the incredible writing, directing, and relentless vision of Jason Cook [ex-Shawn, DAYS et al]! Here’s to big things team! More to come!”

Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Bryton James (Devon, l.), Reylynn Caster (Faith, c.) and Jacob Aaron Gaines (Moses) posed with Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh from Tigirlily.

Photo credit: JPI

“That’s a wrap #webofdeceit what an amazing experience,” enthused Melissa Archer (ex-Natalie, OLTL et al, r.). “@jessicamorris01 [ex-Jennifer, OLTL] we did it.”

Photo credit: Instagram

“The Bee Gees,” quipped Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, far r.), with Peter Bergman (Jack) and Courtney Hope (Sally).

Photo credit: Instagram

“Always really grateful to be scrubbing in (and putting on the badge) at #GH,” enthused Risa Dorken (Amy).

Photo credit: Twitter

“Great to be back at work….” reported Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS), who returned to THE ROOKIE set with co-star Melissa O’Neil. “LOVE MY JOB!”

Photo credit: Instagram

