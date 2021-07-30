Social snaps of stars on set.
Lachlan Buchanan (ex-Kyle, Y&R, l.) posed with Rafael de la Fuente (Sam) on the set of DYNASTY.
Tuc Watkins (ex-David, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) posed with Dana Wheeler-Nicholson on a new project.
“NATURAL BEAUTY IS FOR SISSIES!” cracked Y&R’s Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), with Judith Chapman (Gloria).
“Producing a movie is no easy task,” posted Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B et al, l.). “Films like this are only possible when everyone’s artistic passions are intact and on point. I have to say @brytni [Sarpy, Elena, Y&R, c.] @annikafoster @probably_ donovan_patton [second from r.] absolutely slayed it (no pun intended).... We couldn’t have done it without the incredible writing, directing, and relentless vision of Jason Cook [ex-Shawn, DAYS et al]! Here’s to big things team! More to come!”
Y&R’s Bryton James (Devon, l.), Reylynn Caster (Faith, c.) and Jacob Aaron Gaines (Moses) posed with Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh from Tigirlily.
“That’s a wrap #webofdeceit what an amazing experience,” enthused Melissa Archer (ex-Natalie, OLTL et al, r.). “@jessicamorris01 [ex-Jennifer, OLTL] we did it.”
“The Bee Gees,” quipped Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, far r.), with Peter Bergman (Jack) and Courtney Hope (Sally).
“Always really grateful to be scrubbing in (and putting on the badge) at #GH,” enthused Risa Dorken (Amy).
“Great to be back at work….” reported Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS), who returned to THE ROOKIE set with co-star Melissa O’Neil. “LOVE MY JOB!”
