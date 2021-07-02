“Respectful rivals!!” cheered Y&R’s Eric Braeden (Victor, r.) in this pic with Peter Bergman (Jack). Photo credit: Instagram

“showing up to work after hiatus in vice city... #doyourownstunts,” is how DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) captioned this shot. Photo credit: Instagram

“MAKING A JOYOUS NOISE!!!” enthused Y&R’s Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, bottom far l.), with (from top l.) Jordi Vilasuso (Rey), Brytni Sarpy (Elena) and Sean Dominic (Nate). Photo credit: Instagram

“Back to work with a #dressing roomselfie,” reported Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Nelsen (ex-AJ, AMC) shared a snap from the set of WALKER. Photo credit: Instagram