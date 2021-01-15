Behind The Scenes

“First day back at B&B!!” enthused Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter). “Time for a dressing room selfie.”
GH’s Executive Producer Frank Valentini posted this shot of (from l.) Tajh Bellow (TJ), Wes Ramsey (Peter) and Johnny Wactor (Brando).
Chelsea’s moved on to a PURPLE tracksuit today,” shared Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan.
Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) snapped this shot while filming The CW’s ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, where he is reprising the role of Gregory.
Asante Jones posted this pic from his dressing room when he filled in as GH’s Taggert.
Dana Sparks (Lena, Y&R) posed next to an iconic shot of Carol Burnett at Television City in Los Angeles. “It was so cool to arrive at the stages and see this stage door,” she posted. “Absolutely love @itscarolburnett When I was a kid just couldn’t wait for her show to come on."
“YR FUN IN 2021 #hurricanegloria,” is how Judith Chapman (Gloria, r.) captioned this shot with Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren).
Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) had a socially distant, outdoor lunch with costars Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) and Bregman. “We bought food and found a real lovely, comfortable, romantic, iron and cement stairwell to eat on, as all sitting areas have been taken away in LA,” she explained. “We are creatives. We’ll make any area shine! Nothing will keep us down.”