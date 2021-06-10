B&B Stars Offer Their Best Health And Fitness Tips

• “If you are talking about someone who has been sedentary and just starting back, you don’t want to get injured. Take it slowly. Work your way in methodically. Just be patient and work your way back to it.” • “If you’ve been sedentary and carb-heavy, and there are people who’ve put on weight during the pandemic, the first thing is, don’t be hard on yourself. That is number one, and online you can find everything. You don’t need to hire a dietician or nutritionist. It’s all there for you.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

“You are not going to be the same size all the time, and that can be exhausting to try and do that. It’s perfectly fine. You fluctuate, and you need to be forgiving with yourself. It’s perfectly normal to go up or down because that’s life. As long as you maintain a steady weight, that’s great.” • “I’m a big believer in not weighing yourself because you can have lost a lot of water weight one day, and the next day, you may have gained some, and none of that really means anything. I go by if my jeans still fit, that’s my compass.” • “Don’t worry about any of that as long as you are eating clean. Adjust your grocery shopping list and look for clean things that you grew up on.... Just finding little things that are more healthy and more sustainable is a wonderful place to start. You’ll find you lose weight when you cut out a lot of preservatives and things that don’t need to be there.” • “The biggest mistake I have made in the past is, ‘I’m going to get healthy. I’m going to go to the gym four times a week,’ and then boom, you injure yourself. You pull something and then you’re laid up and it throws the whole thing off. You really have to ease into it. I would say a dog walk or a hike. That’s where I’m at right now. Start off slow.” Photo credit: JPI

“I think one of the best things that you can do is an old-school workout like jumping jacks. My father was in the military, so I grew up watching him do jumping jacks, lunges.... Using your own body weight is one of the best things that you can do. There are ways of working out at home without the price of gym equipment. I like to do little things, like lunges up and down the street. I don’t care. It’s when I can and I’m more relaxed about it.” • “Everything in moderation is good. But when I make fried chicken, it’s a good breading and a good oil. I know it sounds odd but if it’s home- made, that’s all the better.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc