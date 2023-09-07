I recently read something in your magazine about Nicole being pregnant with EJ’s baby another time on DAYS. When did that happen? I must not have been watching then. Thanks. Leslie G. in MD In 2008, Nicole became pregnant by EJ, then lost the baby but didn’t tell EJ. She did tell Brady, who kept her secret. She then enlisted a crooked ob-gyn named Dr. Baker to procure another baby she could pass as her own. Enter Mia, who was pregnant by Chad, and wanted to give up her baby for adoption. Nicole then learned that Sami was secretly pregnant by EJ and decided that was the baby she should raise. When Mia and Sami went into labor on the same night, Nicole, with Dr. Baker’s help, was able to orchestrate a baby switch so Nicole and EJ wound up with Sami and EJ’s baby, who they named Sydney, and Sami wound up with Mia and Chad’s baby, who she named Grace. Grace later died from meningitis. Photo credit: JPI

A friend DVRed a movie called Save Me a long time ago and recently invited me to watch it. We really enjoyed this film but the actress playing one of the lead characters, a very religious, unbending woman, looked really familiar but neither of us could place her. Unfortunately, my friend’s DVR cut off the closing credits, so we never found out her name. I swear I saw this actress on a soap, so could you please provide any information? F.L., via email That actress in the 2007 movie was Judith Light, who won two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Actress (1980 and 1981) for her powerful portrayal of Karen Wolek on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Aside from her memorable run in daytime, Light is best known as playing Angela on the sitcom, WHO’S THE BOSS? Photo credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

What is Taylor’s maiden name on B&B? Thanks. Jennifer W., via email Taylor’s maiden name is Hamilton. Photo credit: JPI

Other than Neil, has GH’s Alexis been with anyone since she split from Julian? I’d love to see her in a great love story again! M.D., via email Alexis has slept with two other men since she and Julian called it quits: Finn, who broke things off with her to reunite with Anna, and Ned, with whom she had a one-night stand while he was under the false impression that Olivia had cheated on him with Robert. Photo credit: JPI