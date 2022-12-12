Thaao Penghlis (Tony, DAYS) “I arrived to see Gloria Loring [ex-Liz] singing at Doug’s Place. I introduced myself to Don and said, ‘I just got into town. My name is Antony DiMera.’ ”
James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) “It was probably something in Greek and it was probably unintelligible! I think it was to Billy Miller [ex-Drew] and I said something like, ‘Thank you for saving my life,’ but it would have been in Greek.”
Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) “ ‘Jack Abbott, what are you doing here?’ ”
Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “My first episode I did not have a line. I just turned to the camera and then, in the next episode, I think Rick came up to me and said, ‘Are you Deacon Sharpe?’ and for some reason this is sticking in my head, but it was something like, ‘Who’s asking?’ ”
Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “You’d think I’d know this verbatim, but I believe it was some version of: ‘Hello, Daddy.’ ”
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “It was something about coming to L.A. to see his brother [Marcus, played by Texas Battle]. It was like, ‘I came all the way from Texas to see my little brother.’ ”
Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) “Sonny walked in when I’m standing there with Michael and it was something along the lines of, ‘Mr. Corinthos, thank you so much for the opportunity.’ ”
Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan, DAYS) “It was, ‘I’m back,’ for both characters. Susan said it at the door, when she came to apologize to Will for kidnapping him. Kristen said it when she showed up at John and Marlena’s wedding.”
