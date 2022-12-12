Thaao Penghlis (Tony, DAYS) “I arrived to see Gloria Loring [ex-Liz] singing at Doug’s Place. I introduced myself to Don and said, ‘I just got into town. My name is Antony DiMera.’ ” Photo credit: NBC

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) “It was probably something in Greek and it was probably unintelligible! I think it was to Billy Miller [ex-Drew] and I said something like, ‘Thank you for saving my life,’ but it would have been in Greek.” Photo credit: ABC

Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R) “ ‘Jack Abbott, what are you doing here?’ ” Photo credit: JPI

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “My first episode I did not have a line. I just turned to the camera and then, in the next episode, I think Rick came up to me and said, ‘Are you Deacon Sharpe?’ and for some reason this is sticking in my head, but it was something like, ‘Who’s asking?’ ” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “You’d think I’d know this verbatim, but I believe it was some version of: ‘Hello, Daddy.’ ” Photo credit: CBS

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “It was something about coming to L.A. to see his brother [Marcus, played by Texas Battle]. It was like, ‘I came all the way from Texas to see my little brother.’ ” Photo credit: CBS

Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) “Sonny walked in when I’m standing there with Michael and it was something along the lines of, ‘Mr. Corinthos, thank you so much for the opportunity.’ ” Photo credit: Adam Hendershott