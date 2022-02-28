Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) “Probably Stacy Haiduk [Kristen]. I had those nun scenes with her, and she’s a riot and so fun. I’d certainly known Stacy, because her story has been in and out over the years. My dressing room used to be next to hers, and it always had a lavender scent or patchouli coming out of it. She’s always happy and smiley. I really like her a lot.” Photo credit: NBC

Donnell Turner (Curtis, GH) “Cameron Mathison [Drew]. My guy! He’s a sweetheart of a man, a consummate professional and just a great guy. I’m glad he’s my new best friend on the show.” Photo credit: ABC

Conner Floyd (Chance, Y&R) “Jordi [Vilasuso, Rey] and I have been doing a lot of scenes together lately and we’ve definitely got the ‘buddy cop’ thing building.” Photo credit: JPI

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “I adore my TV daughter Annika [Noelle, Hope]. She’s wonderful to work with and she is a very good actress. There is a strength in her, and I always smile to myself, almost like a proud parent, when I work with her.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys, GH) “Roger Howarth [Austin]. I’m a huge fan of his. I think he’s an extremely talented actor and he’s really smart. I think we clicked! I don’t know if he would concur [laughs], but I really enjoy talking to him. He’s a quirky, fun dude.” Photo credit: ABC

Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS) “Jackee [Harry, Paulina] and Raven [Bowens, Chanel]. They’re the newest [actors] I’ve been working with on the show. They play my mother and sister, so I’ve grown deeper connections with them. I think very highly of those two ladies and love them very much.” PHOTOS: PEACOCK Photo credit: JPI