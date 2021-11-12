Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn, GH) “Kirsten [Storms, Maxie], Josh [Swickard, Chase], Wally [Kurth, Ned], James [Patrick Stuart, Valentin], and Lisa [LoCicero, Olivia] all come to mind!” Photo credit: JPI

Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS) "I would love to work with Nadia [Bjorlin, Chloe]. She and I have great camaraderie passing each other and spending the little amount of time we have together. I think we would have some wonderful scenes together and I also think the characters would butt heads a little bit and that would make it fun and interesting."

Cassandra James (Terry, GH) "I'm so enjoy working with Kelly Thiebaud [Britt] as co-chiefs of G.H. I feel like we've barely scratched the surface of that relationship and I'm eager for more!"

Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) "I would love to be able to work with Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge] more. I think Thorsten is an incredible actor. He always brings it. I haven't had many scenes with him but I always pay attention to his work and whenever I do have scenes with him, I always feel like I pick up something and for that reason, I'd love to work with him more so I can pick up even more knowledge from him."

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) "I love working with Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge] and I would really love to explore the stepfather/stepdaughter dynamic between Ridge and Hope. I think there's still so much there that could be rich and wonderful to dig through. Thorsten is so incredibly talented so I know whatever it would be, it would be phenomenal."

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) "I would love to work more with Bryton [James, Devon]. We don't get to do that many scenes together, but I always enjoy when we do work together."

Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) "Galen [Gering, Rafe]. We don't have enough scenes together."