Marci Miller (Abigail, DAYS) “Billy [Flynn, Chad]. I was really nervous. I was with 10 other girls and I thought, ‘If I could just leave feeling like this dude thinks I’m not horrible, I can feel okay about that.’ In the scene we had to dance and I remember instead of doing a regular dance, I played with it a little bit. At the end, he gave me a high five and pointed at me and said, ‘You’re amazing.’ And I thought, ‘That’s all I came to do.’ Photo credit: JPI

Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) “I actually did not know who I was screen-testing with, so when I arrived and was trying to park, Bryton [James, Devon] was in the parking lot and helped me find my assigned spot. When I made it upstairs, we both realized we were screen-testing together. In the room, Bryton was a very giving acting partner. He didn’t have a lot of dialogue but was really supportive throughout the audition and gave me a lot to work with. I think we had very good chemistry.” Photo credit: CBS

Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) “It was with Kiara [Barnes, ex-Zoe] and it was a Zoom chemistry read. What I loved about it is we had this rapport right off the bat. We had a working camaraderie from the get-go.” Photo credit: CBS

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “Before I got Olivia, I tested with Wally [Kurth, Ned, r.] for Lois, and with Maurice [Benard, Sonny] for Kate.” Photo credit: JPI

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) “I tested with Chad [Duell, Michael], who was so helpful and great to play off of.” Photo credit: ABC

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “Originally, I had a reading for the part of Cassandra Rawlins on Y&R. That was my first big-time reading, and it came down to three of us. We did the screen test, and I screen-tested with Doug Davidson [Paul, inset]. I did not get the part but later, when I read for the part of Sheila, I read with Peter Barton [ex-Scott]. They hired me right off of my reading. I was thrilled!” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc & JPI