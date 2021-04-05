Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH) “I would take Finola Hughes’s [Anna, r.] class. It would be for advanced actors, I’m sure, so I hope I could get in! She could be teaching at a university some- where. She’s amazing.” Photo credit: ABC

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “I’d have to say Heather [Tom, Katie]. Not only has she been acting since she was a kid but now, as a director, she knows how to work with actors and encourage them to get the best performance possible.” Photo credit: CBS

Marci Miller (Abigail, DAYS) “I’m going to say Stacy Haiduk [Kristen/Susan, r.]. I’m great friends with Sal [Stowers, Lani], and Sal has a lot of scenes with Stacy, so I was watching them do their rehearsal and Stacy is just so creative and thinks so far outside of the box and is so commit- ted to doing work beyond just learning the lines. I would gladly let her sort of speak into my scenes and direct me and pick up some things!” Photo credit: JPI

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) “Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge, l.]. He’s a wonderful actor, and he is very perceptive when it comes to other actors. In the medium we’re working in, because of the pace, it’s a challenge to always be good but Thorsten can give a note from one actor to another and you immediately understand it. He’s great.” Photo credit: JPI

Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS) “Marci [Miller] is obviously one of them. Brandon Barash [Jake] is always great because he has a real technical approach to a lot of things, but I think if I were to pick one, just because I love how theatrical he is, it’s Thaao [Penghlis, Tony, r.]. He puts so much energy into his stuff, but if he was coaching, I think he’d be really wonderful.” Photo credit: NBC

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R) “Eric [Braeden, Victor, l.] and Peter [Bergman, Jack] have been in the game for so long, they would have a lot to bring to the table in terms of this medium.” Photo credit: JPI

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) “Maurice Benard [Sonny], Nancy Lee Grahn [Alexis] and Lisa LoCicero [Olivia, above] would all be pretty good. They’re all very kind, with a very individual sense of humanity in them, but they can also explain things in a wonderful way.” Photo credit: ABC