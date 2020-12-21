Actor Roundup

Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS) “I actually like collecting Christmas ornaments, so anytime I go somewhere, I collect them. I have so many good ones! I have one that my old roommate gave to me the year that I actually won [AMERICA’S NEXT] TOP MODEL and it was even before she knew I was going to win the show. She printed out my photo and put it on an ornament and hung it on the Christmas tree. I still have that one. Also, I have some really good ones that [boyfriend] John-Michael and I have collected that are meaningful to me. The ‘Elani’ fans sent me a Christmas ornament. They’re just my jam.” Photo credit: JPI

Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH) “The star I made in elementary school.” Photo credit: ABC

Lucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS) “I actually do have a favorite ornament from my childhood. It’s called a Santa Alarm that we made when I was in kindergarten, so I was probably around 4. It’s pretty much just a pipe cleaner with little sleigh bells on it and you’re supposed to put it on your tree in bending-over distance for Santa so if he bends over and hits the tree, it rings the bell and it’s supposed to wake you up to let you know that Santa’s there. So I think that may be my favorite ornament because I always make sure it’s on the tree.” Photo credit: JPI

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) “Since I was 6 or 7 years old, I’ve gotten to be the one to put my favorite ornament on the tree, which is a Santa Claus hanging out of a ski lift. He’s got skis on the side of the chairlift and it’s on a pulley so it can roll back and forth. When my wife and I got our first house, my parents sent me that exact ornament so we can keep the tradition going in our family here.” Photo credit: ABC

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “We don’t do a tree. We have a wreath that we put up above the mantle. It’s so much easier and there are no pine needles all over the floor. We have a few special ornaments we hang on it. We have an Eiffel Tower ornament from Paris [where he and wife Kelly Kruger, ex-Mac, Y&R et al got engaged]. We have a pineapple ornament for Hawaii [where Brooks grew up] and we have an ornament of two people kissing, getting married under a palm tree, so there’s something for everybody.” Photo credit: CBS

Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, Y&R) “My family has a tradition where we each pick out an ornament that represents our past year. On the back, we always write the meaning of it and the year. So when we’re decorating our Christmas tree, it’s quite the experience for us because we hang up the ornaments that mean so much to us. One of my favorites is a Dollywood ornament. I was there for a Christmas parade and they gave me a COAT OF MANY COLORS ornament. It had all these patches and it’s sparkling and gorgeous.” Photo credit: Shutterstock