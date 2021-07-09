A look back at how ONE LIFE TO LIVE concluded its run

The citizens of Llanview were last seen on ABC on January 13, 2012, when the 43-year-old series ended.
1 of 8
Starr (Kristen Alderson, l.) went to Los Angeles to be with her pals Markko (Jason Tam) and Langston (Brittany Underwood). She was overjoyed when Cole joined her there.
Photo credit: ABC
2 of 8
Jessica (Bree Williamson, far l.), Clint (Jerry verDorn), Natalie (Melissa Archer, c.) and Viki (Erika Slezak) celebrated after receiving DNA confirmation that he was both girls’ biological father.
Photo credit: ABC
3 of 8
Rex (John-Paul Lavoisier) said good-bye to Roxy (Ilene Kristen) before moving away with his family.
Photo credit: ABC
4 of 8
Phylicia (Tonye Patano, l.) and Vivian (Kearran Giovanni, c.) rushed to action when Destiny (Shenell Edmonds) went into labor.
Photo credit: ABC
5 of 8
fter Bo (Robert S. Woods) survived a near-death experience, he and Nora (Hillary B. Smith) welcomed grandson Drew, named after Bo’s late son.
Photo credit: ABC
6 of 8
Téa (Florencia Lozano) conferred with McBain (Michael Easton, l.) and Tomas (Ted King) about busting Todd for Victor’s murder.
Photo credit: ABC
7 of 8
Todd (Roger Howarth) and Blair (Kassie DePaiva) made love, but their happiness was short-lived: McBain burst in to arrest him for Victor’s murder — unaware that Victor was alive and being held captive by Allison Perkins.
Photo credit: ABC
8 of 8
Clint asked Viki to be his wife — again.
Photo credit: ABC
Starr (Kristen Alderson, l.) went to Los Angeles to be with her pals Markko (Jason Tam) and Langston (Brittany Underwood). She was overjoyed when Cole joined her there.
Jessica (Bree Williamson, far l.), Clint (Jerry verDorn), Natalie (Melissa Archer, c.) and Viki (Erika Slezak) celebrated after receiving DNA confirmation that he was both girls’ biological father.
Rex (John-Paul Lavoisier) said good-bye to Roxy (Ilene Kristen) before moving away with his family.
Phylicia (Tonye Patano, l.) and Vivian (Kearran Giovanni, c.) rushed to action when Destiny (Shenell Edmonds) went into labor.
fter Bo (Robert S. Woods) survived a near-death experience, he and Nora (Hillary B. Smith) welcomed grandson Drew, named after Bo’s late son.
Téa (Florencia Lozano) conferred with McBain (Michael Easton, l.) and Tomas (Ted King) about busting Todd for Victor’s murder.
Todd (Roger Howarth) and Blair (Kassie DePaiva) made love, but their happiness was short-lived: McBain burst in to arrest him for Victor’s murder — unaware that Victor was alive and being held captive by Allison Perkins.
Clint asked Viki to be his wife — again.