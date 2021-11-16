A look back at celebrity cameos on DAYS

Country singer LeAnn Rimes did a brief stint as homeless Madison, who connected with Jensen Ackles’s Eric in 1998.
Chart-topping crooner Michael Bublé gave Peter Reckell’s Bo a push in 2003.
Chef and TV personality Rocco DiSpirito paired well with Eric Winter’s Rex and Farah Fath’s Mimi in 2004.
Smokey Robinson (far l.) serenaded John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) in 2006.
Talk show host Jerry Springer (r.) made the scene in 2007, playing a Las Vegas high roller named Pete opposite Blake Berris as Nick.
Alison Sweeney (Sami) shared scenes with Ross Matthews, who was then a correspondent for THE TONIGHT SHOW and now appears on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW and as a judge on RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, in 2008, when he appeared as Chris.
Interior designer and TV star Nate Berkus played himself in 2011, when Sarah Brown’s Madison hired him to design her office.
In 2013, Kyle Richards (r.) from THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS played modeling agent Casey in scenes with Camila Banus’s Gabi.